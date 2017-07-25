Texas A&M Rolling Plains Crop Report for July 25

Summer weather has arrived in the Rolling Plains. One hundred degree temperatures have been wide-spread. Pasture and cotton conditions have had the most change throughout the week as the dry and very hot temperatures moved in. Pastures are drying up and supplemental hay is being fed. Cotton is looking good to very good in both dry-land and irrigated fields. Some areas received rain that will really help keep the cotton going. Other areas report hot and dry conditions. Flea hoppers have been reported in some fields and minor aphid pressure in Milo has also been reported. Forages are still holding up but the top soil is starting to lose moisture rapidly. Livestock are in good condition.