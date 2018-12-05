Texas A&M Teams To Honor George H.W. Bush With Patches/Decals the Rest of the Season

Our former President was a bigger supporter of the Aggies and the University has decided to pay their respects with something pretty cool.

George H.W. Bush had been to several Aggie sporting events throughout his life. His presidential library is at the university and he will be buried there on Thursday. The school with the help of the Bush family has designed a decal and a patch to honor our 41st President. The decal will be on the Texas A&M helmets for the football team in their upcoming Gator Bowl appearance.

The patch will be on the men's and women's basketball uniforms for the remainder of the season. The patch is the official President Bush 41 logo in maroon and white.