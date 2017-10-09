Texas and Oklahoma Donut Shop Has Creepy Clown Delivery Service

Some clown is gonna get his head punched in on one of these deliveries.

Clowns are the scary thing once again. The movie 'It' is definitely helping that out and clowns are also helping out Hurt's Donut. On certain days they have a clown delivery service. Which is exactly what you think. A creepy clown will bring you a dozen donuts.

The company has also been filming some of these interactions and some people did not know these donuts were coming. Hurt's Donuts currently has fifteen locations throughout the country. They have one location here in Texas over in Frisco. Oklahoma has two locations, Tulsa and Norman. So if you know someone in those areas that is scared of clowns. It sounds like they need some donuts.