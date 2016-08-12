Texas Beef Processor Recalls Over Sixty Thousand Pounds of Beef

Did you recently stock your fridge with meat? May want to think twice before biting into that burger.

If you recently bought any Hill Country Fare Brand ground beef. Be sure you check the establishment numbers and expiration dates below. Kane Beef which is located in Corpus Christi, Texas recently got a complaint from a customer about some metal located inside of their packaged beef.

Kane Beef has only recalled the Hill Country Fare Brand beef. No word on how the metal got into the beef but the U.S. Department of Agriculture is investigating the matter. The Agriculture Department goes on to say if you own the following three brands, dispose of the meat and do not attempt to eat it.

1. Three-pound packages of Hill Country Fare Ground Beef, 73 percent lean, 27 percent fat, with establishment number 337 and a use-by date of Aug. 15, 2016.

2. Five-pound packages of Hill Country Fare Ground Beef, 73 percent lean, 27 percent fat, with establishment number 337 and a use-by date of Aug. 15, 206.