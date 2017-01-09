Texas Bill Looks to Make Diapers Tax Free

In an effort to help families struggling to provide for their children, a new Texas bill is aiming to ease the cost of diapers by making them tax free.

House Bill 221 will make all diapers, including diapers, pads, and guards for adults, completely tax free in the state of Texas. According to KFDX, the proposal for the bill comes after a recent survey showed mothers reporting an average shortage of 12 diapers a week, coming to roughly 50 diapers short a month.

Austin Diaper Bank Founder Beverly Hamilton noted that while cutting the 8.25% tax doesn't seem like a lot right away, it will pay off for families in the long run,