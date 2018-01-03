This poor kid had to live in the worst conditions and the story only gets worse from here.

Back on December 20, police raided a Houston home because they believe a meth operation was inside. During the raid, police found a four-year-old boy living in a closet. The boy tested positive for being exposed to methamphetamine. The boy told an attorney he was in there for hours at a time. The boy was living with rats and roaches which he called 'his friends'.

Photo Courtesy of Harris County Police Department

Attorney Rachel Leal Hudson said , "He can articulate some things that are really shocking and surprising that tell us he was in there for a quite a length of time. The detail on this case is very awful. This is a four-year-old child who has seen things an adult should not have seen."

The boy's mother was not home at the time of the raid but was later arrested. The child’s father, Robert Dehard, said he had not seen his son since Thanksgiving. He is now seeking to regain custody of his son. Child welfare officials said he had previous drug convictions and until Tuesday had refused to submit to drug testing. His custody request has been delayed until next month to await test results.

Photo Courtesy of Harris County Police Department

The boy's mother April Burrier was charged with child endangerment. She told police someone else was supposedly watching the kid while she was out. Police said she was too high or intoxicated to tell them where this person was or how to get in contact with them. The boy has been placed in foster care for the time being.