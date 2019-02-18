Texas Boy Selling Hot Chocolate to Raise Money for Border Wall

As you can probably guess, some people love it and some people hate it.

The border wall debate has been a topic of discussion in our country for a while now. Seven-year-old Benton Stephens has chosen his side. He wants a border wall. The government cannot agree on the terms to fund the border wall at this time and Benton is doing what he can to help raise the funds.

Benton has set up a hot chocolate stand at Steiner Ranch strip mall in Austin. In an hour he raised 231 dollars. The hot chocolate stand was causing a lot of attention and some people got a little angry with a seven-year-old. Benton's dad shut it down after an hour.

Some people are accusing the parents of using their son for a political stance, but they say it was 100 percent his idea. “We’re going to get it into the wall,” Benton's mom Jennifer said after being asked where the money is going. “There’s a GoFundMe page and we’re also part of the RNC and we’re pretty connected there so we will 100 percent make sure it goes towards the wall.”

Here is the thing with private citizens raising money for the wall. Yes, you can do that. However, you cannot guarantee that the money goes to the wall. I guess this money would go to the Department of Homeland Security, but Congressional approval is needed for donations to be used on certain projects. Like a border wall.