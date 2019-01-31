Texas Catholic Leaders Identify 286 Accused of Sexual Abuse

286 priests and others accused of sexually abusing children were identified Thursday by Catholic leaders in Texas.

Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo, head of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, released a statement Thursday saying,

The Bishops of Texas have decided to release the names of these priests at this time because it is right and just and to offer healing and hope to those who have suffered. On behalf of all who have failed in this regard, I offer my sincerest apology. Our church has been lacerated by this wound and we must take action to heal it.

DiNardo will be attending a summit next month organized by Pope Francis to address such issues in the Catholic church and instruct leaders on how to investigate cases and develop general protocols, as well as educate them on the pain of the victims.

Fourteen dioceses across Texas released the names of priests who have been credibly accused of abuse. Only the diocese of Fort Worth did not release names on Thursday, having already released such a list over ten years ago, and updating that list last October. According to CBS , some of the allegations date back to the 1940s, and many of the priests named have either since died or left the church.

The lists of accused priests are...