Take note, Texas Chainsaw Massacre fans and horror movie aficionados -- the gas station featured in the iconic horror movie is now accepting reservations.



The people who own one of the scariest locations committed to celluloid are currently renovating it to make it more hospitable than it was in the 1974 horror classic.

The new and improved Texas Chainsaw Massacre gas station , located off Highway 304 in Bastrop, Texas, will boast a fixed-up interior as well as four cabins visitors will be able to sleep in. Or at least have nightmares in.

Horror fans can contact the business at (512) 321-SAWS to make a reservation. An official Grand Opening has yet to be announced, but the owners are aiming for this summer.

