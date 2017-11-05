SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — More than 20 people are dead and more than 20 wounded after a shooting at a First Baptist Church in South Texas late Sunday morning.

According to the Wilson County Sheriff, a single gunman entered the church and opened fire just after 11am.

A law enforcement official told ABC News that at least 26 people were killed and more than 20 wounded in the attack. Among those killed is 14-year-old Annabelle Renee Pomeroy, daughter of Frank Pomeroy, the pastor of the church. Pastor Pomeroy was in Oklahoma this morning and not at the church at the time of the shooting, according to NBC.

Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr. told NBC News that the shooter is "Down." CBS News reports that the suspect was shot and killed after a car chase with police.

Officials have identified the shooter as 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley from New Braunfels -- Just over 30 miles from Sutherland Springs.

Sutherland Springs is a community of about 400 people located 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.