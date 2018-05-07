Texas Company Recalls Nearly 25 Tons of Smoked Sausage Items

A Texas company has recalled nearly 25 tons of smoked sausage products due to possible contamination with plastic.

A USDA statement Friday says the recall involves smoked sausage products ranging from 2½ pounds to 30 pounds that were processed April 5 with packing dates of April 5-6.

The products have "EST. 4800" inside the USDA mark and were shipped to California, Georgia, Illinois, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

The problem was discovered when Eddy Packing Co. received complaints from a restaurant about white, hard plastic found in some sausage during slicing. No one has reported getting sick or hurt.

The recalled products should be discarded or returned to the store.