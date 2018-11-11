Recently elected Texas congressman Lieutenant Commander Dan Crenshaw appeared on last night's episode of 'Saturday Night Live' in response to a controversial joke made about his war injury last week.

During last week's episode of 'Saturday Night Live', Pete Davidson did his "First Impressions" bit on the Weekend Update segment, commenting on the midterm elections. When a picture of Crenshaw came up, Davidson said,

You may be surprised to hear he's a congressional candidate from Texas and not a hitman in a porno movie. I'm sorry — I know he lost his eye in war or whatever.

Davidson, best known for being Ariana Grande's ex-fiance and the standout on a show that hasn't been socially relevant since the Bush/Gore election, was met with a great deal of backlash for making fun on Crenshaw's injury that he sustained during his 3rd combat tour in Afghanistan. In response to the backlash, Davidson appeared on Weekend Update again, this time joined by Crenshaw who took some shots at Davidson, from his appearance to his recent breakup with Grande, and then spoke to the audience about coming together as Americans and never forgetting our veterans.