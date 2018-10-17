Texas Cop Narrowly Escapes Attack by ‘Giant’ Spider

I would never leave my house again if this were real.

A perfectly timed dashcam video shows what appears to be a giant spider crossing the road and preparing to pounce on a Houston-area police officer while he is talking to the driver he had just pulled over.

In reality, it was a spider that happened to be crawling across the windshield at the perfect time. Nonetheless, it freaked out the clerk that happened to be reviewing the video.

Hell – I knew it was an optical illusion and the video still gave me the heebie-jeebies.