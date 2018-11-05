Texas Couple Killed in Crash Hours After Their Wedding Ceremony

Some terrible news to pass along today about a tragedy just a few hours after a couple's happy day.

This past weekend a pair of seniors from Sam Houston State University were killed in a helicopter crash. Just a mere ninety minutes after their wedding ceremony. The wedding took place in Uvalde, Texas and the crash happened about fifteen miles away from the reception.

This crash happened on Saturday and the NTSB say they will be releasing more information later today. The only information we have as of this morning is that a local aviation monitoring center called the Uvalde County Sherriff's Office about a possible downed aircraft.

The two killed in the crash were Will Byler who was studying Agriculture Engineering and Bailee Ackerman Byler who was studying Agricultural Communication.