Texas Couple Punished Children By Forcing Them to Brush Teeth With Cat Feces

Just when you thought you heard every awful punishment in the book, This couple comes up with one of the weirdest.

32-year-old James Chalkley and 22-year-old Cheyanne Chalkley were arrested this week and are still being held as of today. Cheyanne is the stepmother to James' three children. One boy and two girls, whose ages range from 3-10.

An investigation began back in September by San Antonio Child Protective Services after one of the girls showed up to school with some severe bruising.

One of the girls said that their parents would use a shock collar on them if they acted up. That would leave green marks on them. Punishments also included being beaten with a thorny switch and brushing their teeth with cat feces.

The two are being held on charges of injury to a child. Jail records indicate no attorneys have been appointed for the Chalkleys.