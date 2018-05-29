Texas Deputy Literally ‘Grabs Bull By the Horns’ During Emergency Call

You can add this to any only in Texas story.

The Mongomery County Sherriff's Office got a pretty interesting call about a longhorn running free on a county road. Deputy Greg Harris Senior was dispatched to the scene and was able to assess the situation. He was able to get the longhorn to trust him and guide him back to his nearby home.

Shoutout to this deputy. No way in hell I would want to get next to one of those massive horns. Knowing my luck, it would just whip right around and take out my eye.