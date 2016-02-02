I have to admit, I would totally rock that on my car.

It seems like the stories today are revolving around phrases that people don't understand, like 'Netflix and Chill' . This one is actually an abbreviation.

Back in October, the DMV was auctioning off a custom Texas licences plate with the letters "AF" on it. It was the “Don’t Tread on Me” Gadsden flag license plate.

If you didn't already know, "AF" stands for "As F**k." For example, if you're really, really hungry you might type: "I'm hungry AF."

When the powers that be figured out what "AF" actually means, they pulled the plate from the auction. “Up until this morning it was available but we decided to pull that plate from the market,” Steve Farrar, president of MyPlates.com said when asked about the plate.

Interestingly enough, the plate had no bids on it. Now that someone pointed it out and it's no longer available, everyone wants it.

This certainly isn't the first time something like this has happened. Who could forget the guy in Houston who had the license plate 370H55V . Why is that a weird license plate? Click here to find out. How in the hell someone spotted that driving down the highway is beyond me.