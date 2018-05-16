Chemotherapy is the big one, but other unnecessary medical procedures are also a part of this lawsuit.

Over in McAllen, Texas Dr. Jorge Zamora-Quezada is in some really hot water right now. He has been accused of falsely diagnosing patients with degenerative diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis. The lawsuit states that Dr. Zamora-Quezada and his co-conspirators administered chemotherapy and other toxic medications to patients knowing they were not needed.

Dr. Zamora-Quezada was allegedly doing this to people from all walks of life. Elderly, the disabled and even children. The indictment says the excessive medical procedures were allegedly used to fund Zamora-Quezada's lavish lifestyle, including a million-dollar private jet and Maserati both emblazoned with his initials. Like he is freaking Tony Montana.

The FBI is trying to identify other potential victims of Zamora-Quezada and his co-conspirators. If you were a patient of Zamora-Quezada from January 2000 through May 2018 and believe you may have been affected by his or his co-conspirators alleged crimes, you're asked to contact the FBI via the FBI victim's hotline, 1-833-432-4873, Option 8, or email the task force at ZamoraPatient@fbi.gov.