Texas DPS in Search of Most Wanted Fugitive

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Gilbert Garza, 33, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list, and a cash reward up to $5,000 is now being offered for information leading to his capture.

Garza, who is a Hermandad de Pistoleros Latinos gang member, is wanted for three counts of obstruction/retaliation. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Garza has ties to both the Jackson County and Victoria County areas. His last known address was in Bloomington, Texas (Victoria County). Garza’s criminal history includes aggravated assault with deadly weapon, burglary of habitation and harassment of a public servant. Garza should be considered armed and dangerous, and law enforcement authorities should use extreme caution if they encounter Garza. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin by clicking here .

Garcia is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds. He has tattoos on both forearms, left hand, left leg and right wrist. Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook by clicking here .

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store and for Android users on Google Play

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists – with photos – on the DPS website

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.