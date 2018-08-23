Texas DPS Needs Your Help to Find a Dangerous Sex Offender

The Texas DPS has added Raul Alejandro Martinez, 46, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list. A cash reward of up to $5,000 is now being offered for information leading to his capture.

The Laredo Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward for the fugitive’s arrest. Martinez is wanted for sexual assault, indecency with a child, failure to register as a sex offender and probation violation.

Martinez has ties to San Antonio. Since June 2018, a total of seven felony warrants have been issued for Martinez by the Laredo Police Department, Webb County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service, and DPS Special Agents.

Martinez is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, approximately 195 pounds. He has tattoos on his left arm, left thigh, neck, right shoulder and upper left arm. For more information see his wanted bulletin . Martinez should be considered armed and dangerous.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store and for Android users on Google Play .

All tips are anonymous regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.