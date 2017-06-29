Texas Driver Charged For Fatal Crash That Killed 13 People

The driver of a truck that caused a wreck outside of San Antonio that claimed the lives of 13 people has been officially indicted.



The incident occurred on March 29th when 20-year-old Jack Dillon Young swerved his truck into on-coming traffic on the highway, striking a van transporting people returning from a church retreat. Another driver noticed Young swerving and began following him and filming. Over the course of the 14-minute long video, Young is seen crossing the center lines 19 times, the outside line of the shoulder 37 times, and even crossing entirely onto the grass 5 times. The driver of the van and 12 of his passengers were killed, with one passenger surviving with severe injuries.

After the wreck, Young told investigators that he had been texting at the time of the wreck. However, he later admitted to taking prescription drugs, specifically clonazepam and the generic forms of Lexapro and Ambien, prior to driving, and marijuana was found in his truck.