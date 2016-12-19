Texas Electoral College Delegation Officially Puts Donald Trump Over 270 Electoral Votes

Monday afternoon, just before 4:30pm, the Texas Electoral College delegation officially tabulated their votes for president and vice president.

38 votes should have gone to both Donald Trump, for president, and Mike Pence, for vice president. However, there were some faithless electors in the Texas delegation.

Donald Trump received 36 out of 38 electoral votes. One faithless elector voted for Ohio Governor John Kasich and another faithless elector voted for former Texas Congressman Ron Paul.

Mike Pence received 37 out of 38 electoral votes. The one faithless elector in the vice presidential race voted for Carly Fiorina.

The elector for Texas Congressional District 19, Scott Mann, voted for both Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

When the Texas votes were tabulated, they officially clinched the presidency for Donald Trump, putting him over 270 electoral votes needed to win. Donald Trump and Mike Pence will be sworn into office on January 20, 2017.

Just after 5:20pm on Monday evening, President-Elect Trump released the following statement: "Today marks a historic electoral landslide victory in our nation's democracy. I thank the American people for their overwhelming vote to elect me as their next President of the United States.

"The official votes cast by the Electoral College exceeded the 270 required to secure the presidency by a very large margin, far greater than ever anticipated by the media. This election represents a movement that millions of hard working men and women all across the country stood behind and made possible. With this historic step we can look forward to the bright future ahead. I will work hard to unite our country and be the President of all Americans. Together, we will make America great again.”