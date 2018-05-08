They thought they were doing the right thing, but this is why you may not want to invite all of the stray animals from the neighborhood into your house.

Quite a shocking moment for a San Antonio family this week. They found what they thought were housecats in a back alley behind their house. They decided to bring the three young cats into their home. The homeowner attempted to feed the cats some milk and at this point, they became aggressive and bit three people. Nothing too serious, but bites bad enough to warrant a trip to the emergency room.

The family decided to do some research online to try and figure out what kind of cats these were. They were shocked to find out they invited bobcats into their home. The family then called Animal Care Services who are now in custody of the Bobcats, they're currently under a quartine. Once they're determined to be healthy enough, they will be returned to wild. Also far enough from a residential neighborhood, where someone could not accidentally confuse them for kitty cats again.

