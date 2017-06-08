Texas Governor Greg Abbott Calls Special Session, 20 Items Outlined [Video]
Texas Governor Greg Abbott joined me on 'Wake Up Call' on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming special session of the Texas legislature. Governor Abbott and I covered a few of the 20 items he has told the legislature they need to work on.
Here's the complete list:
- Sunset legislation
- Teacher pay increase of $1,000
- Administrative flexibility in teacher hiring and retention practices
- School finance reform commission
- School choice for special needs students
- Property tax reform
- Caps on state and local spending
- Preventing cities from regulating what property owners do with trees on private land
- Preventing local governments from changing rules midway through construction projects
- Speeding up local government permitting process
- Municipal annexation reform
- Texting while driving preemption
- Privacy
- Prohibition of taxpayer dollars to collect union dues
- Prohibition of taxpayer funding for abortion providers
- Pro-life insurance reform
- Strengthening abortion reporting requirements when health complications arise
- Strengthening patient protections relating to do-not-resuscitate orders
- Cracking down on mail-in ballot fraud
- Extending maternal mortality task force