Friday afternoon, Texas Governor Greg Abbott (pictured) released an open letter to Texans in the wake of Thursday night's shooting in Dallas which killed five police officers.

The letter was released statewide, in addition to being published on the Dallas Morning News' website.

The Governor's Office also announced the Texas Governor’s Mansion will be lit in blue Friday evening in honor of the fallen law enforcement officers killed in the attack on Dallas Police. The Governor's Mansion will remain lit for five consecutive nights, one night for each of the fallen officers.

Flags have also been ordered to be at half-staff across the state.

Governor Abbott Issues Open Letter To Texans

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today issued an open letter to all Texans in the Dallas Morning News following the attack on Dallas law enforcement officers on Thursday, July 7th, 2016:

A Time To Come Together

By Governor Greg Abbott

Dallas Morning News

Our hearts are heavy.

Last night in Dallas, five law enforcement officers were killed; seven officers and two civilians were wounded.

The coordinated ambush and deliberate, brutal executions were acts of cowardice – hiding behind innocents to target and savagely slaughter peace officers dedicated to preserving life and our freedoms.

The full force of the law must ensure all responsible are brought to justice and our communities are kept secure.

Justice will be served, but justice is small solace for the families left behind.

We mourn for the families of the fallen, for the law enforcement community and for our nation.

Respect for our law enforcement officers must be restored in our nation.

The badge every officer wears over his or her heart is a reminder of a sacred trust, a commitment, a contract with each of us.

For law enforcement officers to stand in front of us and all that threatens, we must stand behind them.

Every life matters.

With each innocent life lost, we lose more of our humanity.

It is time for us to unite as Texans, as Americans, to say no more.

No more will we tolerate disrespect for those who serve.

No more will we allow the evil of hate merchants to tear us apart.

Though anguish and sorrow may darken the days ahead, we will not be overcome by evil – we will overcome evil with good.

Texas is an exceptional state with exceptional people. We’ve faced tough challenges in the past, but we have come together to overcome those challenges.

In the coming days, there will be those who foment distrust and fan the flames of dissension.

To come together – that would be the greatest rebuke to those who seek to tear us apart.

There is far more that binds us together. We see that great strength in times of tragedy, in times of great need. Whether fire or flood or the acts of depraved individuals, Texans are the first to open their hearts, their homes, their wallets to offer charity and love.

I ask for your prayers – for our law enforcement officers, for the city of Dallas, for our state and for our nation.

May God comfort those who’ve lost a family member.

And may God heal the hurt in our communities.

I have faith in the goodness of Texas, of America. For in the end, evil always fails.