Texas Grinch Steals Bikes From Christmas Donation Program

Photo Courtesy of Boomtown Police Department

Only the lowest of the low would steal from kids on Christmas.

Over in Baytown, Texas police were looking for a thief who allegedly stole a bunch of bikes for children from a charity. The Baytown Blue Santa is a non-profit that helps local children experience the magic of Christmas. Several businesses partner up with this organization to help do toy drives. One of them being a local restaurant called O'Neals.

Looks like 22-year-old Christian Cortina pulled into O'Neals on Tuesday and decided to load his pickup truck with five bikes for local kids. Police shared the photo seen above and a tip led to Christian's location. Sadly, only two of the bikes were in his possession when police got to him.  Christian Cortina was arrested and charged with theft.

