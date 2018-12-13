Texas Grinch Steals Bikes From Christmas Donation Program

Only the lowest of the low would steal from kids on Christmas.

Over in Baytown, Texas police were looking for a thief who allegedly stole a bunch of bikes for children from a charity. The Baytown Blue Santa is a non-profit that helps local children experience the magic of Christmas. Several businesses partner up with this organization to help do toy drives. One of them being a local restaurant called O'Neals.

Looks like 22-year-old Christian Cortina pulled into O'Neals on Tuesday and decided to load his pickup truck with five bikes for local kids. Police shared the photo seen above and a tip led to Christian's location. Sadly, only two of the bikes were in his possession when police got to him. Christian Cortina was arrested and charged with theft.