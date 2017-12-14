Texas Has a Real Life Grinch Busted Stealing Christmas Presents From a Neighborhood

Every Texan down in Texas liked Christmas a lot, but the Grinch, who lived just north of San Antonio, did not.

David Ramirez was arrested this week after he was busted stealing Christmas gifts from San Antonio neighborhoods this past month. David admitted to police he stole about fifteen packages off of porches and cars. The items in them totaled to about $4,000. He's charged with at least 9 counts of burglary of a vehicle, theft, evading arrest and a narcotics-related charge.

Police found David after a neighbor of one of the thefts got David's license plate number after they saw him grab a package off a porch. While in handcuffs, Ramirez apologized to his family. "I'm sorry, everybody," he said as he was placed inside an SAPD cruiser to head to the Bexar County Jail.

This is why I hate shopping online. I am expecting a package today and all I am thinking about is someone like this jacking it. Well David, it doesn't look like you will be allowed to carve the roast beast on Christmas.