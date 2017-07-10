Texas House of Representatives Speaker Blocks Controversial Bathroom Bill

Joe Straus, Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives, blocked Gov. Abbott's bathroom bill from passing during the House's regular session.

In an interview with The New Yorker, Straus, a Republican, recalled his encounter with the lieutenant governor’s office when he was told he'd have to pass the governor's bill requiring Texans to use the restroom of the gender they were born in, specifically in government run facilities like schools. Straus told the office,

I’m not a lawyer, but I am a Texan. I’m disgusted by all this. Tell the lieutenant governor I don’t want the suicide of a single Texan on my hands.

Though Straus was able to block the bill for now, it is believed Gov. Abbott will attempt to reintroduce the bill during the upcoming special session of the house, which Straus indicated he had a plan on how to block it again.