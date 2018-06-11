Texas Man Accidentally Shoots Nine-Year-Old After Shooting Snake

Some details have been released on shooting in the Sweetwater area over the weekend. A nine-year-old went to a ranch just southwest of Roby, Texas with his mother's friend. At some point during the day, the two encountered a snake.

The Fisher County Sheriff says that the man shot and killed the snake. The man then reloaded his gun and in the process accidentally shot the nine-year-old. The nine-year-old had to be airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock. No other details have been released as of this post.