Texas Man Accused Of Killing Mom Because She Refused to Cook Him Food

Over in Harris County, Texas on Friday, local police responded to a call at an apartment complex. Upon arrival, police found a 67-year-old woman fatally stabbed near the parking lot. Investigators found the victim's 34-year-old son covered in blood. Gabriel Pereyra was at home with his mother when an altercation happened.

Pereyra told deputies he wanted his mother to prepare him some food, KTRK reports , but after he put a kitchen knife to her throat and cut her, she ran outside for help. She would collapse and die outside of the apartment. Pereyra was arrested and charged with murder for his mother’s death.