Texas Man Accused of Throwing Dog and Cat Out Of Second Story Window During An Argument

You ever been so mad you throw the pets out the window? Nah, me either.

Fernando Morgan apparently got into a heated argument with his girlfriend back on December 2 in San Antonio. At some point during the argument, Fernando allegedly threw his pets out of his second story apartment window. The dog, a small rat terrier named Ruby, and the cat, a black kitten named Midnight, landed on the windshield of a car, shattering the windshield.

Reports say the animals actually got thrown around twice. Ruby the dog was apparently also tossed down some concrete stairs. A neighbor found the dog yelping in pain outside and called the cops. The two animals were taken to the animal clinic for treatment. The dog’s injuries were life-threatening.

Morgan faces animal cruelty charges.