Texas Man Afraid of His Wife Fakes His Own Kidnapping to Go Out Drinking with his Friends

Sometimes you just need a guys night out. This was the only reasonable thing to do in this guy's eyes.

Rogelio Andaverde probably doesn't have the healthiest marriage. Instead of simply asking his wife to go out with his friends, he staged a kidnapping. Knowing his wife would probably say no, he thought this was the only way to get a night on the town. So two men barged into Rogelio's house. The two men were carrying guns and kidnapped Rogelio in front of his wife.

Like any normal person, she called the cops. Police took the call very seriously. it appeared as if Rogelio got into some trouble with the wrong people. Hidalgo County Sheriff Guadalupe Treviño told the newspaper. “People don't just barge into your house and kidnap you for the hell of it.”

Police went out on a search, even a police helicopter was involved in the search. Police became suspicious about the whole kidnapping. Rogelio was an average Joe, no criminal record. Why would anyone want to kidnap him? Regelio came home that night like nothing even happened.

He thought he had outsmarted everyone, police said. He casually returned home and said the kidnappers showed mercy and had set him free. He would later fess up to investigators, police said, that it was all a ruse so he could go out for a night on the town with his drinking buddies.