Texas Man Arrested After Trying to Cross Mexican Border With an Insane Amount of Cash

Photo Courtesy of Department of Public Safety

Roman M. Sanchez of Katy,Texas was driving at about 6:45 a.m. on Monday (10/12), just north of the Mexican border when he was pulled over by a Texas Highway Patrol trooper for a routine traffic violation.

The trooper inspected the trailer which Sanchez allegedly was towing and discovered 12 hidden bundles of cash totaling $1,239,755.

Sanchez was arrested and charged with federal money laundering and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service.

