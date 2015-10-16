Texas Man Arrested After Trying to Cross Mexican Border With an Insane Amount of Cash

Roman M. Sanchez of Katy,Texas was driving at about 6:45 a.m. on Monday (10/12), just north of the Mexican border when he was pulled over by a Texas Highway Patrol trooper for a routine traffic violation.

The trooper inspected the trailer which Sanchez allegedly was towing and discovered 12 hidden bundles of cash totaling $1,239,755.

Sanchez was arrested and charged with federal money laundering and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service.