Texas Man Caught Playing With Himself While Watching Children Cross the Street

What in the hell is wrong with some people?

Over in Friendswood, Texas, police went into an abandoned Walgreens parking lot to investigate a truck parked in the lot. Police found 45-year-old Stacy Mince, masturbating as he watched the school crossing guard help children across the street. Mince was sitting in his truck and when police tapped on his window, he quickly pulled up his pants.

Google Maps

The area that Mince was in is frequented by children police say. They often walk or ride their bikes through to get to and from school. Stacy Mince has been charged with indecent exposure.