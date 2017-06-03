Texas Man Dies From Swimming After Getting a New Tattoo

Within a few hours, things had progressed pretty quickly. There's darkening skin changes, more bruising, more discoloration, what we call bullae - or mounds of fluid that were starting to collect in his legs - which, of course, if very alarming to anyone as it was to us.

He was already in the early stages of septic shock, and his kidney had already had some injury. Very quickly, his septic shock progressed from ... early stages to severe stages very rapidly, within 12 hours or so, which is typical for this type of infection.