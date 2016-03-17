North Texas Man Eating Whataburger Shoots Armed Robber

If you come between a man and his Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich , you will always lose that battle.

I think we can all agree here in Texas , Whataburger is one of the best fast food restaurants ever. At around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning, someone was enjoying some tasty Whataburger in the parking lot in Northwest Dallas. Two men approached his vehicle to rob him, one was carrying a pistol.

The man enjoying his delicious Whataburger is a security guard and was off duty at the time, but was still armed. He was able to shoot and kill one of the robbers and the other escaped.

Police have since detained a man who is possibly the second suspect. He is being questioned by investigators . The dead suspect’s identity has not yet been released.