Texas Man Gets Life in Prison For Having So Many DWI’s

Remember kids, don't drink and drive.

Drinking and driving is a serious crime. Unfortunately, some people don't take it seriously. One of those people is 56-year-old Donald Middleton of Conroe, Texas.

Middleton has been convicted of driving while under the influence NINE times. Four of those times he has actually served jail time for.

His latest DWI had him leaving the scene of a wreck on foot and begging a local store clerk not to turn him in.

A Montgomery county judge is going to make sure Mr. Middleton learns his lesson. He will now be spending the rest of his days behind bars.