Texas Man Gets Stuck in ATM, Writes Pleas for Help on Customers’ Receipts

This guy left his phone in the truck. He immediately regretted that decision when this happened.

Corpus Christi Police Senior Officer Richard Olden said, "We have a once in a lifetime situation that you will probably never see or hear again." It makes you feel really bad for this guy as well. NBC 6 in Corpus Christi does not have this poor guy's name, but he was a contractor working on an ATM.

He was in a room that holds the back of the ATM for the local Bank of America. The guy became locked in that room and he couldn't call for help. The man left his phone in the truck and he needed to find a way to get people's attention.

He noticed people still using the ATM and he decided to write notes on the paper that print out the receipts. "Please Help. I'm stuck in here, and I don't have my phone. Please call my boss," read one of the notes. Some people thought it was a joke, but a few actually called the cops.

"We come out here, and sure enough we can hear a little voice coming from the machine. So we are thinking this is a joke. It's got to be a joke," Olden said. The contractor got stuck changing out the electronic lock. I hope this guy took the rest of the day off and went to have a beer.