Texas Man Recorded Yelling at Macy’s Employees Speaking Arabic

A video has gone viral showing a Texas man berating two Macy's employees for speaking Arabic to each other.

In a video posted to Twitter but later made private, the unidentified man is seen yelling at two Macy's employees, with other customers stepping in to defend the employees. The man who recorded the video, identified only as "Ricky", told BuzzFeed News that the man was upset that there wasn't a gift box available at the counter for the item he was purchasing. The man reportedly became enraged when the two employees began speaking to each other in Arabic.

The first thing I heard was, 'This is America. Speak English.' From that point, it just escalated to what you see in the video.

When other customers stepped in to defend the employees, the man requested security be called to remove the other customers, saying,

All the Arabs, all you Arabs and Democrats. Go back to where you came from…how many Arabs came out of the woodwork?

Ricky said he confronted the man afterwards, to which the man responded with a multitude of anti-gay slurs against Ricky.

Macy's responded to the situation, saying,