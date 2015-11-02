Texas Man Robs Church, Uses Wheelchair as Getaway Vehicle

A Bryan, Texas man robbed a church over the weekend. His getaway vehicle? A wheelchair.

A class act all the way, police say that 53-year-old James Roger Taylor broke into the Greater Tabernacle Baptist Church in Bryan and made off with electronics, including three microphones, two speakers and a wireless router. His getaway vehicle was a wheelchair, also taken from the church.

Police were tipped off when they received a call Saturday about a man rolling a wheelchair away from the church filled with items.

According to police, Taylor denied knowing about the electronics, but they noticed paint and blood on this hands.

A church official confirmed that the electronics and wheelchair belonged to the church. Police found a broken stained glass window and window sill at the church.

Taylor is being held on a $5,000 bond. He is charged with burglary and could get two years in prison if convicted.