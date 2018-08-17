Texas Man Shoots Wife in the Face Because She Wouldn’t Leave Him Alone

Crazy story coming out of San Antonio of a guy that just snapped.

On Tuesday, an ambulance arrived at the residence of 68-year-old Richard Mark Robeau. He called 911 saying his wife had gone into cardiac arrest. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene but called the police. 76-year-old Barbara Robeau had a gunshot wound near her face.

When police responded, Richard Robeau changed his story about cardiac arrest. He told them he was in his office when he heard a bang. He told police he walked out of the room, picked up the gun and put it back in his holster, according to the affidavit . He also told police he then called his brother before calling 911.

The brother told police Richard Robeau called him and said "I just shot and killed Barbara. I can't believe I did this." Richard Robeau also allegedly told his brother that his wife wouldn't leave him alone. He said his wife threatened to call police and say he assaulted her. Richard Robeau then told his brother, "I just grabbed the gun and shot her," according to the affidavit.

He was arrested Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of murder and is currently on a $150,000 bond.