Texas Man Smuggles Computer Tower in Pants

A 39-year-old man stole a computer from the University of Texas Health Science Center and hid it in the least likely place possible: inside his pants.

According to KSAT, Clay Roberts put the computer in the back of his pants and walked out of the building. It wasn't until recently that employees noticed that the Dell Optiplex was gone.

UT police went back to video surveillance and and noticed Roberts had entered the building two times -- once wearing shorts, and the second time wearing pants.

The affidavit says that when Roberts leaves the second time he has the tower down the back of his pants with his shirt covering it up. He walked past several people who didn't seem to notice.