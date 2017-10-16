Texas Man Steals Over One Million Dollars Worth of Fajitas

The most Texas crime in the history of Texas.

Over the past nine years, Gilberto Escaramilla has been working for a south Texas Juvenile Justice Department. Suspicion over a strange shipment to the department started an investigation. 800 pounds of fajita meat was delivered to the department, but they don't serve fajitas there.

So here is what Gilberto was doing: he would get the meat delivered to the TJJD on the company account. He would then steal this fajita meat and sell it around town. The only reason he got busted was because the fajita shipment showed up on his day off.

A warrant was obtained and Gilberto and police found some of the packages of meat in his residence. Gilberto was arrested last week and acknowledged stealing $1.2 million worth of fajitas over nine years.