Texas Man Who Faked Ebola Has Punishment Handed Down

Thirty-year-old Robert Kirchner was arrested in Victoria, Texas for public intoxication. And then he told officials he could be infected with ebola.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Kirchner was sentenced to five years probation, 600 hours of community service and a $2,747 fine for false alarm and criminal mischief.

Kirchner was arrested last fall when the ebola craze was already heavy in the news.

When authorities were screening Kirchner for possible infection, he told them he had been on a mission trip to Sierra Leon where he had contact with a person who died from ebola. The hospital then initiated the CDC Ebola Protocol.