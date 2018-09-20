Texas Mom Forces Son to Wear ‘I am a Bully’ T-Shirt to School

I bet he stops that name calling real quick.

Just north of Houston in Splendora, Texas, a mom is doing what she can to get her son to stop bullying. The mom has only given her first name as of this post and she goes by Star. She got some reports from the school that her fifth-grade son was calling other students names. Things like 'idiots' or 'stupid'. She decided to teach him a lesson.

This past Friday her son went to school wearing a new shirt that she made. It says 'I am a Bully' and also has a frowny face on it. 'I'm a very old-school parent," Star said . "I don't coddle my children. I don't sugar coat the world to them." Hopefully, the bullying comes to an end and this kid learned to not pick on other kids.