Sex Offender Arrests

It's being reported by Oregon’s KDRV that one of Texas' 10 most wanted sex offenders, 43-year-old Shawn Cowan, was arrested in Oregon on Tuesday, May 8th, 2018.

Major crimes detectives were tipped off about a married couple who were using false identities living near Bonanza, Oregon. It was later determined that the couple was Cowan and 46-year-old Rachel Guttry of Beaumont, Texas, who is also a registered sex offender.

Both Cowan and Guttry were arrested for parole violations and failing to register as sex offenders, KDRV reports.

Oregon State Police arrested Cowan without incident, who was considered to be armed at dangerous at the time. Both Cowan and Guttry have been booked into the Klamath County Jail.