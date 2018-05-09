One of Texas’ Top 10 Wanted Sex Offenders Was Apprehended in Oregon
Sex Offender Arrests
It's being reported by Oregon’s KDRV that one of Texas' 10 most wanted sex offenders, 43-year-old Shawn Cowan, was arrested in Oregon on Tuesday, May 8th, 2018.
Major crimes detectives were tipped off about a married couple who were using false identities living near Bonanza, Oregon. It was later determined that the couple was Cowan and 46-year-old Rachel Guttry of Beaumont, Texas, who is also a registered sex offender.
Both Cowan and Guttry were arrested for parole violations and failing to register as sex offenders, KDRV reports.
Oregon State Police arrested Cowan without incident, who was considered to be armed at dangerous at the time. Both Cowan and Guttry have been booked into the Klamath County Jail.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety: "In March 2011, while out on parole, Cowan was convicted in Walker County of Indecency with a Child – Sexual Contact after an incident involving a 9 year-old girl. On September 27, 2017, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for Cowan's arrest for Sex Offender Registration Violation."