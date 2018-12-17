Texas Now Has a Harry Potter Themed Coffee Shop

Can't afford that trip to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter? Well, if you like coffee this is the place for you.

Over in Corpus Christi, Harry Potter fans are starting the day out with a cup of coffee at The Coffee MUGGle. In case you were not a Harry Potter fan, a muggle is a person that is not aware of the magic world. Susan Almaguer is the owner and always wanted to have her own coffee shop. Why not combine her other favorite love of Harry Potter when opening up her shop?

She calls the lounge area of the shop the common room, which is where all the students hang out at Hogwarts in their specific house. The different houses have their banners represented throughout the shop as well. Harry Potter fans have also gifted artwork to the shop for it to be displayed for everyone to see.

Facebook

She has treats and coffee named after Harry Potter things. Like edible snitches and owl cookies. I'm personally not a coffee drinker, but if you're and love Harry Potter. You probably need to take a road trip to The Coffee Muggle , right here in Texas.