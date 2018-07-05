If you thought Texas was tough on speeding, think again! It turns out Texas is ranked the most lenient state on speeding and reckless driving.

In a recent survey from Wallethub, the strictest state is Delaware. Second is Colorado, and tied for 3rd place are our neighbors in New Mexico and Arizona. The cost of insurance increase, size of fine and maximum fine, as well as penalties for reckless driving, were all taken into consideration for this survey.

A few things to note: Did you know tailgating is considered reckless driving, and more than 20 miles over the posted speed limit, or driving above 80 mph, can also be considered reckless driving? Did you know reckless driving can put you in jail and suspend your license?

This leads me to another interesting question: What do you do if someone is obnoxiously tailgating you? Best advice is to change lanes and get out of their way and let them pass. It just isn't worth it to get competitive on the road.