Texas Petting Zoo Shuts Down After Dogs Break In and Kill Several Animals

Heartbreaking news to report.

Licon Dairy is over in San Elizario, Texas. The farm makes local cheese for the people and also had a petting zoo that was popular with kids. Sadly, the petting zoo is currently shut down. Over the weekend, two dogs got onto the farm and killed ten animals that were apart of the petting zoo. Some deer, sheep, and swans were the ones slaughtered over the weekend.

The family says several other animals were injured as well. Security footage appears to show a German Sheppard and Pitbull as a cause of the attacks on their animals. The family believes the dogs came from a nearby neighborhood and they want whoever's animals these are to be held responsible. The family says they had some of these animals for over ten years.