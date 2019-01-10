Texas Police Department Putting Cardboard Cutout Officers Outside of School Zone to Deter Speeders

Clever or stupid? You decide.

Over in Williamson County, Texas, they have a plan to get speeders to slow down around school zones. Install these cutout officers with a radar gun before the school zone. Would people actually getting a ticket get them to slow down more often? Probably, but having a deputy 'there' at all times would definitely work.

You see it all the time when you drive down the road. Cop on the side road, people start braking or slowing down. The plan is with this decoy to get people to slow down around school zones and get those other officers in other parts of the city.

If you think this is a lazy way out. The department says they may have an officer hanging out just up the street from the cutout, just in case someone thinks they can speed by the fake officer.